Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster man

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster man.

The man, named only as Brett and aged 33, was last seen on Manor Crescent, Grimethorpe in Barnsley, on February 4 at around 10pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brett is white, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, orange hi-vis hoodie, green body warmer, work boots and a green beanie hat.

He is known to frequent the Grimethorpe, Mexborough and Denaby Main areas,

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brett’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1076 of 04/02/2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/njaW2