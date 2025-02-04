Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl
The girl, named only as Georgia, was last seen in Wath-upon-Dearne on Monday (3 February) at 5pm, and has not been seen or heard from since.
She has links to the Doncaster area, with police launching a countywide search.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her.
Georgia is white, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer jacket, black jeggings and black Nike trainers.
She is known to frequent Rotherham, Barnsley, and Mexborough, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said, adding: “Have you seen Georgia? If you have any information that can help officers find Georgia, please get in touch quoting incident number 1036 of 3 February 2025.”
You can also access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/