Police launch separate appeals as two men go missing in Doncaster
Police have launched two separate appeals to trace two men who have gone missing in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police are asking the public for help in tracing John, 75, and Stuart, 44, who have both been reported missing.
John was last seen at 10.30pm last night (Tuesday) on Church Street, Thorne, heading in an unknown direction.
He is wearing a grey cardigan, black t-shirt, light blue trousers, grey slippers and black socks.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 1096 of 1 March.
Meanwhile, Stuart was last seen on Saturday 19 February at 8pm in Carcroft.
He is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 11 tall and with short mousey coloured hair. He has a tattoo on his neck in the design of a lipstick kiss mark.
If you have any information which may help, call 101 quoting reference 931 of 28 February.