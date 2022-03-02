South Yorkshire Police are asking the public for help in tracing John, 75, and Stuart, 44, who have both been reported missing.

John was last seen at 10.30pm last night (Tuesday) on Church Street, Thorne, heading in an unknown direction.

He is wearing a grey cardigan, black t-shirt, light blue trousers, grey slippers and black socks.

John and Stuart have both been reported missing in Doncaster.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 1096 of 1 March.

Meanwhile, Stuart was last seen on Saturday 19 February at 8pm in Carcroft.

He is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 11 tall and with short mousey coloured hair. He has a tattoo on his neck in the design of a lipstick kiss mark.