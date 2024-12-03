Police launch hunt for owner of toolbox found at side of Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 13:13 BST
Police in Doncaster have launched a hunt for the owner of a toolbox which was found at the side of a Doncaster road.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Can you help us locate the owner of this toolbox?

“We are appealing for information to help locate the owner of the box which was handed into police after being found by a member of the public.

“The pictured toolbox was found on Sheep Walk Lane in the Scawsby area of Doncaster and was handed into College Road Police Station on 16 November 2024.

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of this toolbox.

“Is this toolbox yours? If so, and you can prove ownership of it, please come to collect it from the enquiry desk at College Road Police Station.

The enquiry desk is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm.

You can also contact police on 101 ask for the Doncaster Enquiry Desk, quoting property reference number DON/031870/24.

