Police launch hunt for Doncaster man missing for nearly two weeks
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a man who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing man, named only as Bryn.
Bryn, 49, was last seen on Wharf Road in Doncaster on Sunday 13 February at 12 noon. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becomingly increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with short, grey, curly hair and a stubble beard. He has the word ‘Bryn’ tattooed on his neck, along with a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a woman tattoo inked onto his left arm.
Have you seen Bryn? Do you know where he might be? Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoiting incident number 317 of 17 February 2022.