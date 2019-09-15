Police issue message to revellers at Doncaster's St Leger Festival
Police have moved to thank revellers who attended the three-day St Leger Festival in Doncaster for their co-operation and support.
Superintendent Paul McCurry, who has overseen the three-day operation at the annual horse racing extravaganza that finished yesterday, said officers were out in force from the mounted section to motorcycle units to ensure everything ran smoothly.
He added: “I would to thank everyone for engaging with our officers, taking an interest in policing and talking to us about what we do.
“We have had 50 officers on duty each day and have received great feedback from the public about our presence.”
“We have worked closely in partnership with Doncaster Council, the event organisers at the race course to ensure a great day is had by all.
“I am grateful for the dedication, enthusiasm and positivity that my officers have demonstrated over the past few days.
“A huge thank you to everyone involved.”