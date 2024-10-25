Police issue fresh CCTV images as hunt for missing Doncaster man intensifies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued fresh CCTV images of a missing Doncaster man as the hunt to find him itensifies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, 43, was last seen yesterday (Thursday 24 October) around 1pm in the Conisbrough area. He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns for his safety are growing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're sharing CCTV images taken yesterday (24 October) at 1.34pm showing Andrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed he is still wearing the same clothes as he is in this picture.”

Police are hunting for missing Doncaster man Andrew.

Andrew is described as white, of a large build and 6ft 2ins tall. It is believed that Andrew has a black electric bicycle with him.

Andrew is known to frequent the Conisbrough, Denaby, Warmsworth, Conisbrough Viaduct and Earth Centre areas of Doncaster.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 470 of 24 October when you get in touch.