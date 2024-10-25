Police issue fresh CCTV images as hunt for missing Doncaster man intensifies
Andrew, 43, was last seen yesterday (Thursday 24 October) around 1pm in the Conisbrough area. He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns for his safety are growing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're sharing CCTV images taken yesterday (24 October) at 1.34pm showing Andrew.
“It is believed he is still wearing the same clothes as he is in this picture.”
Andrew is described as white, of a large build and 6ft 2ins tall. It is believed that Andrew has a black electric bicycle with him.
Andrew is known to frequent the Conisbrough, Denaby, Warmsworth, Conisbrough Viaduct and Earth Centre areas of Doncaster.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 470 of 24 October when you get in touch.
