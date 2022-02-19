Police issue appeal to help locate missing Sheffield teen

Joddielea left her home in the Norton area on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

She’s described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with black shoulder length hair and of slim build and believed to be wearing a light coloured jacket with a fur hood and white trainers.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Joddielea, age 13, left her home in the Norton area of Sheffield on Tuesday (15 February) and has not been seen since.