Police issue appeal to help locate missing Sheffield teen
Police have appealed for help to locate a 13-year-old girl from Sheffield, who has been missing for five days.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 6:59 pm
Joddielea left her home in the Norton area on Tuesday and has not been seen since.
She’s described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with black shoulder length hair and of slim build and believed to be wearing a light coloured jacket with a fur hood and white trainers.
Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Call 101 quoting incident number 883 of 15 February to help.