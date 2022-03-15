Police 'increasingly concerned' for Doncaster man missing for more than a week
Police in Doncaster say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing man, named earlier by his family as Mark Vickers.
Mark, 39, was last seen on 4 March when he left his relative’s house in the Intake area of Doncaster shortly after 7am. He was later sighted outside the One Stop store on Sandford Road in Balby on 7 March, and has not been since.
Mark, who lives in the Conisborough area, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and with very short brown hair and a beard.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
A spokesman said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 398 of 8 March.”