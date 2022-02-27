Police hunt is launched as 14-year-old girl goes missing in Sheffield
A police hunt has been launched after a 14-year-old girl went missing in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police officers in the city are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find the missing teen, named only as Scarlett.
14 year old Scarlett was last seen wallking along Lindsay Avenue, Sheffield, at around 1pm yesterday (Saturday 26 February).
It is thought that the teenager may have travelled to the Goole area of East Yorkshire.
Police say she is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of a very slim build and with dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey, crew neck jumper with the word ‘Yale’ printed on it and was carrying a black, Nike bum-bag.
A spokesman said: “Have you seen Scarlett? Do you know where she might be? Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 734 of 26 February 2022.