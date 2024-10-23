Police called in over mysterious priest sex letters sent to Doncaster homes
People living in Abbott Street, Hexthorpe have received a number of racy notes in recent weeks, detailing a fictitious affair between a priest and a lusty parishoner – which take a dark twist when the clergyman commits murder to cover up the liaisons.
The anonymous writer of the notes, dubbed only as The Author, has spent more than £200 sending the letters – and has now started addressing them to homes in neighbouring Spansyke Street too.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed it has received reports over concerns about the letters but had not identified that a crime had been committed.
They said the incident 'has been filed'.
A spokesperson said: 'We responded to reports of a suspicious item being posted to an address on Abbott Street, Doncaster.
'A woman reported that she has received two letters from an unknown sender.'
In an update, The Author wrote: “The latest letters should have arrived by now. Not in Abbott Street this time, but neighbouring Spansyke Street.
"Odd numbers only, to save on cost! I've also treated Doncaster's golf courses to a copy, given the subject matter.”
A GoFundMe page set up to receive payments to fund further letters has been taken down after the online platform said the purported appeal broke rules banning 'fundraisers that are fraudulent, misleading, inaccurate, dishonest or impossible'.
The postmarks indicate the correspondence was sent in London, 170 miles away.
Describing the racy content the alleged author said: 'My further desire is that people find the tone of the early letters, and the amount of innuendo when describing those scenes, more amusing than threatening.
'If I do become aware that people are genuinely distressed/worried by the letters, then they will stop. But that would seem a shame, particularly at this early juncture.'
Of their future plans they wrote: 'I wouldn't like to give too much away on how many are to come, but they won't carry on forever. I hope people enjoy receiving them while they last.'
