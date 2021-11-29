Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson sparks rumours she's engaged to former Doncaster Knights ace

The actress has been dating ex-Knights player Will Owen for nearly two years – and the 29-year-old was pictured wearing the dazzling ring as she popped to Sainsbury’s branch on Friday.

The pair went public on social media last February and revealed how they were ‘smitten’ with each other.

Eleanor has also been spotted wearing the ring alongside Owen at a friend’s wedding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson has sparked rumours she's engaged to Will Owen.

Last year she revealed she was ‘having a real laugh’ with her rugby player boyfriend during lockdown.

The pair self-isolated in Will’s hometown of Coventry.

One source told The Sun: “She gets on really well with his family and they decided to be together with them during quarantine.”

On Valentine's Day Eleanor shared a glimpse of her new romance by posting a loved-up selfie with Will.

And she told the Overrated podcast: 'We're just having a real laugh. Just sitting out in the garden doing a lot of drinking.'

She previously appeared on the West Country drama Poldark as the flame-haired beauty Demelza, alongside Aidan Turner as the titular Captain.

Will spent two years at Doncaster before joining Coventry in February 2019.

He claimed 12 tries in 23 games for the Knights but spent around ten months out with a knee injury during his time at Castle Park.