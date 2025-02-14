Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and ex-Doncaster rugby ace husband welcome first child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, former Doncaster Knights ace Will Owen.

The actress, who married Will almost three years ago, announced their happy news on Instagram today.

Eleanor - who is best known for starring in hit BBC drama Poldark alongside Aidan Turner - shared her joy at becoming a mum.

Although the star, 32, gave very little details away, she shared an adorable photo of herself holding her tot's tiny hand.

Former Doncaster rugby star Will Owen and wife Eleanor Tomlinson have welcomed their first baby. (Picture: Instagram/Eleanor Tomlinson).

She captioned the sweet snap with a simple heart emoji.

The actress' followers immediately rushed to congratulate her, with one saying: "Huge congratulations!"

Another added: "Awwww So Lovely!! Congratulations."

This one said: "Adorable photo and adorable family!"

Eleanor revealed last October that she was expecting her first child.

Together with Will, she posted a picture of a baby vest with 'baby Owen' emblazoned on the front and wrote: "Can’t wait to meet you, little one."

The couple tied the knot at a picturesque setting in the Cotswolds in 2022.

The actress, who played Demelza - the wife of Aidan Turner's titular hero - in BBC drama Poldark, kissed her real life husband on the steps of Euridge Manor.

Eleanor and Will - who has played for Leicester Tigers, Doncaster Knights and Nottingham Rugby Club - first began dating in 2020.

The couple isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown with Will's family in Coventry.

Will spent two years at Doncaster before joining Coventry in February 2019.

He claimed 12 tries in 23 games for the Knights.