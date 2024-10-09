Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and ex-Doncaster rugby ace husband expecting first child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, former Doncaster Knights ace Will Owen.

The actress, who married Will two years ago, announced their happy news on Instagram.

Eleanor, 32, posted a picture of a baby vest with 'baby Owen' emblazoned on the front and wrote: "Can’t wait to meet you, little one."

Fans flocked to send their congratulatory posts, with one writing: "Wonderful news for the pair of you!!"

Ex-Doncaster Knights star WIl Owen and actress Eleanor Tomlinson are expecting their first child.

Another said: "Congratulations guys this is amazing news."

A third wrote: "Oh my god. Congrats congrats congrats to you both - how exciting!!"

The couple tied the knot in the Cotswolds in 2022.

The actress, who played Demelza - the wife of Aidan Turner's titular hero - in BBC drama Poldark, also recently starred in dark BBC comedy drama The Outlaws.

The actress had been dating the ex-Knights player for several years before their marriage.

In 2021, she revealed she was ‘having a real laugh’ with her rugby player boyfriend during lockdown.

The pair self-isolated in Will’s hometown of Coventry.

Will spent two years at Doncaster before joining Coventry in February 2019.

He claimed 12 tries in 23 games for the Knights but spent around ten months out with a knee injury during his time at Castle Park.

Tomlinson has also appeared in the film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Jack the Giant Slayer and recently appeared in BBC dark comedy drama The Outlaws where she played socialite Lady Gabriella "Gabby" Penrose-Howe.