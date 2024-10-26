Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to stage lecture at Doncaster school
Simon Armitage, who became Poet Laureate in 2019, will visit Hill House School on November 26 from 5.30pm as part of the school’s Inspiring Minds Lectures series.
A school spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to announce the second guest in our line up for the Hill House Lectures as The Poet Laureate himself, Simon Armitage.
“This is set to be wonderful and popular evening so make sure to book your free tickets as soon as possible.”
Simon is Professor of Poetry at the University of Leeds and holds numerous accolades, including the CBE for services to poetry, the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, and the PEN America Award for Poetry in Translation.
His works include "Zoom!," "The Dead Sea Poems," and acclaimed translations of "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight" and "Pearl." He has also contributed extensively to film, TV, radio, and theatre, and initiated notable projects like Poetry Parnassus and the Stanza Stones Trail.
Poet Laureate is an honorary position appointed by the monarch of the United Kingdom on the advice of the prime minister.
The role does not entail any specific duties, but there is an expectation that the holder will write verse for significant national occasions.
The laureateship dates to 1616 when a pension was provided to Ben Jonson, but the first official Laureate was John Dryden, appointed in 1668 by Charles II.
On the death of Alfred, Lord Tennyson, who held the post between November 1850 and October 1892, there was a break of four years as a mark of respect; Tennyson's laureate poems "Ode on the Death of the Duke of Wellington" and "The Charge of the Light Brigade" were particularly cherished by the Victorian public.
Four poets, Thomas Gray, Samuel Rogers, Walter Scott, and Philip Larkin turned down the laureateship.
Historically appointed for an unfixed term and typically held for life, since 1999 the term has been ten years. Armitage succeeded Carol Ann Duffy in May 2019 after 10 years in office.
The Hill House Lectures are free to attend and open to ALL, including groups.
Book HERE: https://shorturl.at/pHz6k
