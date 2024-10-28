"Pleasant and approachable" police officers made newcomers feel safe on Doncaster visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple visiting Doncaster and concerned when they saw dozens of police officers have praised South Yorkshire Police for making them feel safe.

The pair sent a note after encountering heavy policing ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ recent clash against Chesterfield.

They wrote: “I feel it necessary to convey our thanks to all your officers who were on duty in Doncaster city centre on Saturday 28 September.

“As soon as we stepped out of the station, it was clear there was an increased police presence although there was no apparent sign of trouble.

South Yorkshire Police has been praised for making visitors to Doncaster feel safe.

“My wife was a bit concerned and a few minutes later, I approached three officers standing by the bank to query what was underway.

“These officers were not only approachable, but extremely polite and friendly, and explained it was a home game between Doncaster and Chesterfield.

"The obvious presence of so many police officers and the way they were conducting themselves, reassured us it was safe to stay and we enjoyed our visit.

“Every last officer was a credit to their uniform and to the force. Everyone was smartly turned out, pleasant and approachable, and in fact, they almost went out of their way to catch our eye and make us feel safe.

“I was particularly pleased to see one unit by the market who had allowed a young boy to sit in the crew van's cab and operate the blue lights; no doubt the highlight of his day.

“Every officer and the way they operated so professionally, not least outside the crowded pubs, impressed us immensely and we made an effort to swap banter with quite a few to show they had the public's support.

“Your officers were so reassuring and must have put other visitors at ease. We do not live in South Yorkshire and I wish that our own force were so clearly reassuring. Could I therefore ask that you convey our sincere thanks to all the officers involved and let them know how appreciated they were.”

A force spokesperson said: “We received this lovely message from a couple who visited Doncaster and wanted to send across their thanks to officers for making them feel safe in the city centre on a match day.

“We love receiving messages like this - they really are appreciated, so thank you.”