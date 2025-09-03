Plea to find dog found tied to tree in rural Doncaster lane

An appeal has been launched to find an injured dog which was left abandoned and tied to a tree in a rural Doncaster country lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a post shared in a local lost and found pets group, the “bull breed” was spotted attached to a tree in Joan Croft Lane near to Thorpe in Balne.

It was reported to have suffered facial injuries – but by the time animal lovers arrived, the animal was gone – and there are now fears it may be dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lost and Found Pets In Doncaster - Team Houdini said: “Tonight someone messaged to say they'd been told about a deceased dog on Joan Croft Lane, left tied to a tree with a pink dog lead.

The bull breed dog was spotted tied to a tree in a Doncaster lane - but there are fears it may now be dead.

"The dog looked underweight. It’s a b&w bull breed and must have been alive when left, then injured itself on the nearby barbed wire as it had cuts to its face and blood nearby – probably from trying to free itself.

"However by the time we found out about it and went to check straight away, the dog had gone.

“If anyone knows who took it can you let me know so we at least know its been taken care of and was taken to the vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because otherwise its possible the owner who dumped it then returned and removed it having found it dead.

"If thats happened they will have dumped but hidden it this time no doubt.”

Anyone with information can pass on information via the group HERE