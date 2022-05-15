Planespotters disappointed today as some report Lancaster bomber flypast failed to materialise over Doncaster

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) aircraft was expected by enthusiasts to pass over Hatfield, North Doncaster, close to a cluster of World War Two bomber bases.

Enthusiasts posted messages on social media speculating over a fault leading to a cancellation, after reports the plane would fly over in memory of the famous Dambusters today, passing over just before 1pm. But the BBMF posted a message on its Facebook page on Friday evening stating no fly pasts were planned this weekend to commemorate the operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enthusiastics had expected to see a Lancaster bomber over Doncaster

They said the aircraft was flying over a commemorative event in Derbyshire this weekend, but it was entirely unrelated to the Dams operation.