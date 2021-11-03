Plan to shut Doncaster street to let children play in road put on hold

Sidney Road in Intake was due to be closed off for one day.

Doncaster Council planned to completely close Sidney Road in Intake for one day later this month for the ‘play street’ event, aimed at allowing youngsters to play safely without fear of vehicles.

However the event has now been put on hold.

A post on the Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Facebook Group stated: “I'm sad to say this event has been cancelled.

“Hopefully we can have it up and running after Christmas depending on how Covid restrictions are.”

The event was scheduled to take place outside Intake Primary School on November 25 between 7.45am and 4pm with the road sealed off throughout the day.