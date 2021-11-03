Plan to shut Doncaster street to let children play in road put on hold
A special event which would have seen the complete closure of a Doncaster road to allow children to play in the street has been put on hold.
Doncaster Council planned to completely close Sidney Road in Intake for one day later this month for the ‘play street’ event, aimed at allowing youngsters to play safely without fear of vehicles.
However the event has now been put on hold.
A post on the Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Facebook Group stated: “I'm sad to say this event has been cancelled.
“Hopefully we can have it up and running after Christmas depending on how Covid restrictions are.”
The event was scheduled to take place outside Intake Primary School on November 25 between 7.45am and 4pm with the road sealed off throughout the day.
It is understood a number of residents had raised objections to the closure, although it is not clear if that is why the event has been postponed.