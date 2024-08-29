Plan for age-friendly residents’ forum to support older people in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in Doncaster are set to approve a proposal to establish a resident forum for older people, with an aim to ensure their support needs are met.

The forum will be proposed alongside other recommendations at Doncaster Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board next Thursday (5 September).

It follows a public survey which aimed to understand how the council can support people to stay healthy and happy throughout aging.

Some 1037 residents aged 50 and over took part in the online consultation, which ran between October 2023 and March 2024.

The main factor in aging positively listed by respondents was access to local health services including GPs, dentists, hospitals, pharmacies and community services.

Respondents stated that they hoped for these services to be accessible, with good quality NHS healthcare also listed as a key priority.

Independence and mental wellbeing with opportunities to reduce social isolation were also common factors listed.

In response to the findings, council officers have proposed to establish an age-friendly resident forum which will “connect and amplify the voices of Doncaster’s older people.”

If approved, councillors on the Health and Wellbeing Board will receive periodic reports from the forum, to review if further action could be taken to support residents.

Around 60,000 people in Doncaster are aged 65 or over, equivalent to nearly one fifth of the borough’s population.

This figure is expected to rise to 80,000 by 2036 as life expectancy increases.

Despite this, healthy life expectancy in the borough is 57.4 years for men and 56.1 years for women.

This is significantly below the national average of 62.4 years for men and 62.7 years for women.