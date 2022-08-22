Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was loads to do for all the family including demonstrations, a chance to meet the crew and a look round the fire engine and equipment.

A South Yorkshire Fire spokesman said: “We loved welcoming the community to our open day at Edlington fire station on Saturday.

Firefighters demonstrate a car accident

“Here's a few from an amazing day.”

If you’d like to see more of what South Yorkshire Fire do, visit the website http://www.syfire.gov.uk/

Never too young to learn the ropes

Visitors also took a step back in time