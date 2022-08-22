News you can trust since 1925
Pictures: Edlington fire station opened its doors to the public showing behind the scenes and its history

Firefighters from Edlington station held an open day last Saturday and welcomed old and young alike.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:44 pm

There was loads to do for all the family including demonstrations, a chance to meet the crew and a look round the fire engine and equipment.

A South Yorkshire Fire spokesman said: “We loved welcoming the community to our open day at Edlington fire station on Saturday.

Firefighters demonstrate a car accident

“Here's a few from an amazing day.”

If you’d like to see more of what South Yorkshire Fire do, visit the website http://www.syfire.gov.uk/

Never too young to learn the ropes
Visitors also took a step back in time
Showing off how powerful the hose pipes are
Edlington