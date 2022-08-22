Pictures: Edlington fire station opened its doors to the public showing behind the scenes and its history
Firefighters from Edlington station held an open day last Saturday and welcomed old and young alike.
There was loads to do for all the family including demonstrations, a chance to meet the crew and a look round the fire engine and equipment.
A South Yorkshire Fire spokesman said: “We loved welcoming the community to our open day at Edlington fire station on Saturday.
“Here's a few from an amazing day.”
If you’d like to see more of what South Yorkshire Fire do, visit the website http://www.syfire.gov.uk/