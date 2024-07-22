Picture gallery: Doncaster Balloon Festival lights up skies with colourful display

The two day festival at Town Fields attracted visitors of all ages who were treated to a stunning night glow, with a string of balloons lit up in time to music on both Friday and Saturday night.

Visitors also enjoyed rides as the balloons floated gracefully through the sunset skies over Doncaster.

Unfortunately, the event was marred when a stunt bike rider suffered serious injuries in a crash during a performance on Saturday night while on Friday, two of the balloons landed on Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun, briefly blocking the carriageway for drivers.

Here’s a selection of photos from the festival.

Photos: Colin Bacon and Luc Burke-Lejeune

