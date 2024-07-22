The two day festival took place on Town Fields.The two day festival took place on Town Fields.
Picture gallery: Doncaster Balloon Festival lights up skies with colourful display

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Thousands of people flocked to Doncaster Balloon Festival for a colourful display which lit up the skies over Doncaster.

The two day festival at Town Fields attracted visitors of all ages who were treated to a stunning night glow, with a string of balloons lit up in time to music on both Friday and Saturday night.

Visitors also enjoyed rides as the balloons floated gracefully through the sunset skies over Doncaster.

Unfortunately, the event was marred when a stunt bike rider suffered serious injuries in a crash during a performance on Saturday night while on Friday, two of the balloons landed on Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun, briefly blocking the carriageway for drivers.

Here’s a selection of photos from the festival.

Photos: Colin Bacon and Luc Burke-Lejeune

The balloons brought a splash of colour to Doncaster.

1. Doncaster Balloon Festival

The balloons brought a splash of colour to Doncaster. Photo: National World

Thousands flocked to the two day event.

2. Doncaster Balloon Festival

Thousands flocked to the two day event. Photo: National World

The night glow saw balloons lit up in time to music.

3. Doncaster Balloon Festival

The night glow saw balloons lit up in time to music. Photo: National World

One of the balloons landed in a field near Barnby Dun.

4. Doncaster Balloon Festival

One of the balloons landed in a field near Barnby Dun. Photo: National World

