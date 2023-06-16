Picture gallery: Can you spot yourself in John Ryan's Doncaster Rovers fan rally?
Hundreds of Doncaster Rovers fans gave former chairman John Ryan a heroes’ welcome as he staged a rally urging fans to get behind the club.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
The colourful businessman was at The Dome to give away season tickets, raffle off rare Rovers memorabila and gave a rousing speech to supporters urging them to pack out the Eco Power Stadium next season as new boss Grant McCann plots the club’s promotion from League 2.
See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery by Andrew Roe.
Page 1 of 3