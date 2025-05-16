Photos: Rare glimpse of luxury mansion that's home to Doncaster billionaire

The 80-year-old business mogul has just been named one of the country’s wealthiest people in the annual Sunday Times Rich List – and as these Google Maps aerial pictures of his luxury home show, it’s easy to see why.

The intensely private businessman has lived at Cantley Hall, a Grade II listed Georgian mansion set in 400 acres in the village of Old Cantley for many years.

You may have driven down School Lane in Cantley many times and not even realised the home is there – it is surrounded by fences, trees and signs warning of security cameras and is strictly guarded.

Built in 1785 as a country house to replace an earlier farmhouse, the sprawling mansion has been home to a succession of wealthy landowers and in 1904 it was bought by the William Wentworth-Fitzwilliam, 7th Earl Fitzwilliam.

After World War II, the Fitzwilliam family faced with quickly declining revenues from their land, started selling off parts of the estate and it was acquired by brewer Thomas Darley, who died in 1982 and whose wife died in 1987.

It was then sold to car magnate John Carnell in 1989 and in 1990, it was snapped up by the DFS founder as his family’s home.

The hall is reportedly decorated with artworks by the likes of John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough and Édouard Manet.

Baron Kirkham, who founded the DFS furniture empire, is ranked second richest in the north of England by the newsaper, with an estimated wealth for him and his family of £1.14 billion.

The only higher entry is pioneering Portaloo entrepreneurs, the Shepherd family, which the List gives them a worth of £1.35 billion.

Born and educated in Doncaster, Baron Kirkham founded the company that became DFS in 1969.

Adopted at the age of three weeks, he is the only son of Edlington miner Tom Kirkham and his wife Elsie and after passing the Eleven Plus exam, he attended Maltby Grammar School and hoped to join the Royal Air Force as a pilot.

But failing to get the required five O levels, Kirkham got a job in a local furniture store which led to his future business success.

In 1969, having visited a few manufacturers in his daily work, he decided that making furniture was relatively easy and that by cutting out the warehouse dealers in the middle of the supply chain, he could sell direct to the public at cheaper prices.

Kirkham rented a room above a snooker hall in Carcroft, and started making furniture upstairs and retailing it downstairs, forming the firm called Northern Upholstery.

By 1983, Darley Dale–based Direct Furnishing Supplies had become one of Northern Upholstery’s biggest suppliers.

When Direct Furnishing Supplies went bankrupt with debts of £900,000, Kirkham bought it, renaming it DFS and taking on the chain’s stores and staff.

In 1993, DFS was floated on the stock market and valued at £271 million.

The news brought the Kirkham family to the attention of thieves, who in 1994 broke into the family home at Sprotbrough while they were on holiday. The burglars bound and gagged the housekeeper and made off with money and jewels worth £2.4m – later recovered, but still South Yorkshire's largest armed robbery.

In April 2010, DFS was sold to private equity firm Advent International for a reported £500m. He also owns a stake in Iceland supermarket as well as Doncaster’s Whitby’s fish and chip restaurant chain.

A strong political and financial supporter of the Conservative Party, Baron Kirkham donated more than £4 million in loans to the party by the mid 1990s, receiving a knighthood in 1996.

In 1999, he was made a life peer as Baron Kirkham, of Old Cantley in the County of South Yorkshire.

In 2024, he became the first person to be given the Freedom of the Borough after Doncaster attained city status.

The accolade is the highest honour that a local resident can receive and recognises their achievements and support in the Doncaster community.

