Photo gallery: Thrills and spills as "mad" soap box derby comes to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Racers were treated to host of thrills and spills as a colourful and crazy soap box derby came to Doncaster.

The Mad Mex Soap Box Derby was staged at Mexborough’s Laurel Academy at the weekend, with a host of times creating a series of karts, hoping to be the first to make it across the line in an event similar to the famous Red Bull Soap Box races.

The event, hosted by The Spirit of Mexborough was described by organisers as “a fantastic community event full of fun, creativity, and local pride.”

Almost 900 people turned up for the event which saw five teams competing in a downhill challenge for home-built carts.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones also turned up to both enjoy the fun and present medals - which were awarded to all five teams.

Each completed two timed runs, with the Hungry Hippo cafe coming out best with an average time of 17.12 seconds per run.

BODY Carnegie, a team supported by many children from Bolton on Dearne came in second at 18.03 seconds - though they also notched up the fastest individual run at 15.24 seconds.

Andy’s Man Club entered and took third slot with 18.93 seconds on average, with the Boy and Barrel pub fourth, at 19.14 seconds and Able Construction, a Mexborough firm, taking a honourable fifth at 24.4 seconds - a time which included recovery from a crash on their first attempt.

Mayor Jones said: “As children, we used to make trollies, but these were far better.

"I am here because it is about seeing communities come together and our youngsters being made part of it.

“It is great that Andy’s Man Club are here, it is a community event, I was invited and I am delighted to be here.”

While glorious weather may have helped swell the crowd, organisers were delighted with the turnout and are already looking towards a follow-up event for next year.

Coun Bev Chapman, who serves on Spirit of Mexborough, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bits with how it is has gone, it is beyond my expectations.

“We will definitely be having one next year and it will be bigger and better, now people have seen what we have done and what it is all about,” she said.

Michelle Bee, chair of Spirit of Mexborough, added: “Last October, we decided we wanted to put on some community events and I could cry because I am so happy. The turnout has been amazing.”

Photos: Truck & Turf Photography

