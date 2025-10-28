Doncaster Creepy Carnival 2025placeholder image
Doncaster Creepy Carnival 2025

Photo gallery: Spooky Halloween Creepy Carnival draws crowds to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:33 GMT
Doncaster city centre dared to scare thousands of visitors – with a ghoulish Creepy Carnival just in time for Halloween.

Sir Nigel Gresley Square hosted the family fun event, with visitors of all ages flocking to enjoy a feast of fun and games and ghostly goings on.

See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery.

Photos courtesy of City of Doncaster Council.

