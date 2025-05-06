Photo gallery: Hundreds flock to city for food and drink festival and VE Day events

The four day Delicious Doncaster festival drew in visitors across the city centre, with a variety of food stalls, cooking demonstrations and entertainment in and around the Corn Exchange and markets.

There was an appearance from children’s TV favourites Sooty and Sweep, an ice carving demonstration, chocolate crafting workshop and a Big Lunch, where families were invited to remember the 80th anniversary of VE Day with picnics and wartime entertainment.

On the other side of the city centre, Sir Nigel Gresley Square played host to the Doncaster Beer Festival, with real ale fans flocking to enjoy a wide variety of traditional brews, as well as food and entertainment, including a feast of live music.

Doncaster band Polygon Rain opened the festval, with the four-piece electronic group, made up of friends who first met at Hall Cross School, featuring a mix of original tracks and experimental sounds – including the use of a theremin, an unusual instrument played without physical contact, which drew curious looks from the crowd.

The performance was part of the festival’s opening night celebrations, which saw families, beer lovers, and music fans gather in the square for an evening of entertainment

To add to the fun, plenty of Doncaster Rovers fans were also on the streets, celebrating the club’s League Two title.

Take a look back through a busy weekend in Doncaster.

1 . Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival There was a party atmosphere at Doncaster Beer Festival. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival Mexborough hosted an event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival There was an ice carving demonstration in the Market Place. Photo: National World Photo Sales