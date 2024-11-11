Photo Gallery: Doncaster falls silent for string of Remembrance events

Services were held at war memorials across the borough in a series of moving wreath-laying ceremonies, with further events planned outside the Mansion House for Armistice Day today.
Doncaster Rovers kicked off commemorations with a two minute silence before Saturday’s game with Notts County at the Eco Power Stadium, attended by Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson MBE and a number of other veterans and military personnel.
On Sunday, hundreds gathered to pay their respects at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe, with civic dignataries laying poppy wreaths before a parade to Doncaster Minster for the annual Remembrance service.
Photos: Doncaster Council/Doncaster Rovers
