Veterans gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial.Veterans gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial.
Veterans gathered for the Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial.

Photo Gallery: Doncaster falls silent for string of Remembrance events

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Nov 2024, 09:53 BST
Doncaster fell silent at a string of parades, events and commemorations to mark Remembrance Sunday in the city.

Services were held at war memorials across the borough in a series of moving wreath-laying ceremonies, with further events planned outside the Mansion House for Armistice Day today.

Doncaster Rovers kicked off commemorations with a two minute silence before Saturday’s game with Notts County at the Eco Power Stadium, attended by Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson MBE and a number of other veterans and military personnel.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered to pay their respects at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe, with civic dignataries laying poppy wreaths before a parade to Doncaster Minster for the annual Remembrance service.

Photos: Doncaster Council/Doncaster Rovers

The annual wreath laying ceremony took place in Bennetthorpe.

1. Doncaster remembers

The annual wreath laying ceremony took place in Bennetthorpe. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Doncaster once again fell silent to honour its war dead.

2. Doncaster remembers

Doncaster once again fell silent to honour its war dead. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A two minute silence was held at Doncaster Rovers.

3. Doncaster remembers

A two minute silence was held at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher was among the guests at a memorial service in Moorends.

4. Doncaster remembers

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher was among the guests at a memorial service in Moorends. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster RoversNotts CountyAfghanistan
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice