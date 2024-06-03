Phoebe overcomes neurological disease to become a pub landlady at 22
Phoebe Wood of Askern officially takes over The Royal Hotel in Norton today, Monday June 3, and she explained how the job came about.
“I’ve worked at the pub for almost three years, part-time, on the side of other jobs and for the last nine months full-time.
"The current landlady offered to put me forward to the brewery to be the new licensee and landlady.
“I will be taking over the pub from the 3rd of June, just in time for the Euros and the summer months.”
She continued: “This is a very nerve-wracking venture for me, but I love the pub and the community around it.
“In January 2023, I was hospitalised for a severe neurological condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. The community, and the pub’s regulars, offered so much support during this difficult time, and after recovery I decided I no longer wanted to pursue an office based career in sales and marketing. So, I began working in the pub full-time, in September 2023.”
We wish Phoebe all the best in her new role.
*Guillain–Barré syndrome is a disorder of the peripheral nerves, often preceded by a virus infection, usually beginning in the lower limbs and resulting in abnormal sensation and muscle weakness or paralysis.
It can be treated and most people eventually make a full recovery, although it can occasionally be life-threatening and some people are left with long-term problems.
Guillain-Barré syndrome affects people of all ages but it is more common in adults and males.
