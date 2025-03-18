Petition launched to increase swimming pool size at new Doncaster leisure centre

A petition has been launched to increase the size of the swimming pool at a planned new £8.2 million Doncaster leisure centre – so it can be used for competitive swimming.

Last week Mayor Ros Jones unveiled plans for the new Edlington Leisure Facility set to be built adjacent to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in the village.

Plans include a 20-metre pool to enable swimming lessons, aquafit and inflatable sessions alongside Swim4All and SEND sessions.

But a campaign has been launched to increase the size of the pool to 25m – so members of Edlington Swimming Club can practice and compete at their home base.

Petition organiser Maureen Richardson, said: “My grandchildren, along with other young residents of Edlington, Warmsworth, and Balby, face a grueling journey to Denaby for swim training.

"Due to the inadequate size of the pool proposed at our new Edlington Leisure Centre, they are forced to spend over two hours in transit in addition to their full day at school and intense swim training.

"Picture their exhaustion - young kids trudging in the cold and dark, wet from swimming, rushing to catch their buses. It's even worse on Saturday mornings.

“However, this hardship can be prevented.

"The forthcoming Edlington Leisure Centre is currently planning to build a 20m pool, which unfortunately, is insufficient for competitive swimming.

"This inadequate size leaves our dedicated local athletes like Edlington Swimming Club stranded, unable to practice at their home base.

"Edlington Swimming Club has a rich history in our community, an integral part of our town's story.

"If the centre opts for a 25m pool instead of the proposed 20m one, competitive swimming can return to Edlington, and our young athletes can practice in safety, with ease.

" A 25m pool is not just a personal desire - it's a community need and it's about ensuring that the proposed Centre is suitable for ALL our citizens.

Let's not greet our future with shortsighted compromises. Instead, let's aim for a facility that serves our entire community, according to the varied needs that make us who we are.

"Sign this petition to tell the authorities that Edlington deserves a 25m pool in the new Leisure Centre.”

You can sign the petition HERE

The scheme also includes a 35-station gym, wellbeing suite, café and viewing area.

Last week Mayor Jones said: “Across the country councils are closing or reducing opening hours of pools and leisure centres, whereas in Doncaster we are investing significantly in our leisure facilities, to enable our residents to live more active lives.

“This latest investment of £8.2m will build a brand-new leisure facility for Edlington adjacent to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, providing a modern facility that will complement the wider Doncaster leisure offer.

Principal of Sir Thomas Wharton Academy Matt McDonald said: “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy and Maltby Learning Trust are working in partnership with City of Doncaster Council to deliver a new Leisure Facility in Edlington.

"The Academy and Trust Leaders are committed to enhancing the local sports provision in the area for children, young people, and their families, and recognise the benefit of this exciting development for the local community.”