Fun petition calls for Doncaster Rovers ace Tommy Rowe to get lifetime Dome membership

Journalist and avid Rovers supporter James McMahon is calling on Doncaster Council to bestow the honour on the inspirational captain whose goals and impressive performances this season have helped keep Rovers’ dreams of avoiding relegation to League Two alive.

Rovers came from 2-0 down in Saturday’s vital clash with AFC Wimbledon to bag a 2-2 draw – with Rowe grabbing both goals.

And Mr McMahon, a former NME writer and editor of Kerrang! magazine, has set up the jokey petition – which he says should allow the 33-year-old midfielder to skip queues for the water slides and get free drinks in the bar.

A petition has been set up calling for Tommy Rowe to get lifetime membership of The Dome if Rovers avoid relegation.

He said: “If Doncaster Rovers avoid relegation from League One to League Two at the end of the 21/22 season, it will be largely down to the herculean efforts (and strong shoulders) of winger, captain and principal creative spark, Tommy Rowe.

“As a reward for his efforts, I - James McMahon, a Rovers fan of over 30-years service - propose that if Doncaster Rovers stay in the division, then Tommy should be given free membership to Doncaster Dome for life.

"Additionally, I propose that he is allowed to skip the queue for the waterslides and is given free drinks in The Icebreaker bar forever. No ice skating though. He'll have to pay for that.

"And besides, we need his ankles. There's magic in them. YOUUUUUUUUUUUUU REDS.”