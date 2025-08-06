Pet XL Bully bites neck of boy, 7, as two children mauled in 24 hours - one in Doncaster
On Monday (4 August) police received 15 calls into the control room, requesting officer assistance at emergency dog bites, or making them aware of dogs dangerously out of control or posing a risk in ther community.
At 8pm, police received reports that a child had suffered serious injuries caused by a family dog.
It is understood that while in the kitchen of their home, their dog, a registered XL Bully attacked a seven-year-old boy, causing injuries to his neck, which required surgery.
A short time later, at 11.36pm, a call was received that another child, a nine-year-old boy had been mauled by their family dog, a Shih Tzu at a house in the Hatfield area of Doncaster. The child suffered injuries to his ear.
Both dogs were seized by officers.
A spokesman said: “You are more likely to be bitten and injured by a dog within your home, known to you, than anywhere else.
“We understand the joy that pets bring to a home, and a child’s life, but as the school holidays are underway and children are spending more time at home and visiting friends, family and local parks, we are continuing to urge parents and owners to act.
“Any dog of any breed can bite and cause harm or fear. It is important that you understand your dog, it’s behaviour and ensure it has a safe space where it can be alone.”
More information about how to keep your child safe can be read on the website- https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/july-2025/dog-owners-and-parents-urged-to-keep-children-safe-during-school-holidays/
They added: “Please don’t think it won’t happen to you, or your child, or that your dog wouldn’t attack.
“Simple changes can be the difference between life and death.”
