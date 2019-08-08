Person dies in incident at Doncaster Railway Station
A person has died in an incident at Doncaster Railway Station.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 11:49
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, was called to the scene yesterday at about 4.20pm.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police have today confirmed that the person ‘died at the scene’.
They added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person. A report will also be prepared for the coroner.”