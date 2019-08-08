Person dies in incident at Doncaster Railway Station

A person has died in an incident at Doncaster Railway Station.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 11:49

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, was called to the scene yesterday at about 4.20pm.

The air ambulance landed at the train station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police have today confirmed that the person ‘died at the scene’.

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person. A report will also be prepared for the coroner.”