People urged to sign up for Doncaster theatre conference on internet safety
The Doncaster Safety Net Online Safety Conference will take place next month at the Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Doncaster Safety Net is a 12-month multi-agency campaign which aims to provide resources and advice to support parents and professionals help keep children safe in their digital world.
The campaign is working to support parents, carers and relevant professionals to feel confident in talking about online safety with the children they know and work with, so that children and young people know that they can always talk to someone about anything that is worrying them.
It will be a chance to hear directly from the Internet Watch Foundation on the growing prevalence of sharing images online and from the Marie Collins Foundation on the impact of technology-assisted child abuse and takes place on July 23 from 10am.
Contact [email protected] to sign up.
