People saved from strokes 

A health initiative which has ‘saved people from having a stroke’ has helped even more people to get vital checks.

Doncaster Rotary Clubs carried out a blood pressure screening of football fans at the Keepmoat Stadium prior to Doncaster Rovers’ last home match of the season earlier this month.

The event saw volunteers check the blood pressure rates of more than 40 people.

Out of the 43 people who received a screening, 11 were referred to GP for additional testing

Dr Lis Rodgers, who co-ordinates the event, said it was a very worthwhile session and targeted younger men who would not routinely go for a blood pressure screening.

She said: “Because of the location, more men were screened – a total of 90 per cent – and the screened population was younger than usual.

“Twenty-five per cent of people were referred for further checks after the screening, and none of those were already on treatment and did not know their blood pressure was raised.

“The only person who was referred urgently for more checks was already on treatment.

“This was very significant in terms of disease prevention.”

Doncaster Rotary Clubs have been organising blood pressure checks and venues across the borough since 2003.

Dr Lis added: “Over the years, thousands of people have been checked and these events have without doubt saved some people from having a stroke.

“It can be worrying to discover that you are at risk, but once that is highlighted it is possible to make changes which will reduce the risk.”

Visit www.rotary-ribi.org to find out more.​​​​​