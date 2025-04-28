"People not politics," says airport campaigner ahead of Doncaster mayoral vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city business owner who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has urged people to think carefully before deciding who to vote for at this week’s mayoral election.

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who has led the Save DSA campaign, has made a lengthy statement ahead of Thursday’s election, which will see 12 candidates vying to become the next mayor of Doncaster.

With the airport on track to re-open by spring 2026, he said: “It’s all about local issues, local people, the local economy and jobs for local people.

"It’s nopt about national policies, it’s not about the blame game either.

Airport campaigner Mark Chadwick has urged people to choose wisely ahead of the Doncaster mayoral contest.

"Personally, I think continuity is the key to reopening our airport in a timely manner.”

Added Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage: “It has been two years and nince months since I set up the Save DSA Facebook group and what a rollercoaster of a ride it has been.

“I’ve always strived to be apolitical, but being apolitical on social media is very difficult - there is always someone who thinks differently to you.

“We’re here yo Save DSA. Nothing else.

“The outcome of this election could put our airport reopening in jeopardy – and any further delays could be catastrophic in the years to come.

“No matter what happens, this country is a democracy - we’ve seen this recently with the elections last year.

"We’ve had a change in Government – some do not agree with what’s happened and the changes that have been made by the new Government, but the country voted them in .

“Let’s remember this election on May 1 is for a local mayor and council - they do not have any influence on how the country is run.

“UK policies are not decided at regional council level - what happens in Doncaster will not affect central government.

“Voting for UK government policies will not help our local economy employment prospects or our communities.

“We need someone to continue to drive our city, towns and villages forward with the foresight to enable financial growth along with employment opportunities and to balance the books along the way.

“Our city has suffered for a few years with a Government not aligned with our council politically.

“Now we have an opportunity to make hay while the sun shines.

“If we had a Government, regional authority and local authority all from the same party, our city and borough could really fly along and grow our local economy and employment opportunities along the way.

“All I know is we have spent a serious amount of time money and resources to get where we are now – let’s not waste this.

"This is about people, not the politics.”

Voters will go to the polls on May 1 – with the biggest ever field to choose from.

The full list of candidates is (current mayor highlighted in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Independent)