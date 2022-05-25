People in Doncaster urged to put kettle on in support of Trussell Trust

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres which provide emergency food and support to people facing hardship and campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Food bank centres in the Trussell Trust’s network in Yorkshire and the Humber handed out 156,000 emergency food parcels to people in the local area between April 2021 and March 2022.

Tea for Trussell is a powerful way for groups to come together over a brew and help raise vital funds to support people facing hardship, while recognising the important role a cup of tea can play at food banks.

Throw a tea party and raise vital funds

Going to a food bank for the first time can be daunting for some people, so most visits start with a friendly face, warm welcome and a cup of tea. Cuppa in hand, the volunteers at food banks offer kindness and a listening ear, helping to uncover why someone cannot afford the essentials and providing practical support so they do not need to use a food bank again.

People can join Tea for Trussell throughout June or at any time and any location that suits them and by signing up, people in Doncaster are helping the charity fight hunger and support their work to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Kate Merrifield, Events Engagement Manager at the Trussell Trust said: “Sitting down and talking to people over a cup of tea is the first step to make people visiting a food bank feel comfortable. It provides the perfect opportunity for people to be listened to and for volunteers to better understand what drove them to the food bank and what support they might need going forward.

“We’re urging everyone in Doncaster to put the kettle on and throw a tea party.

“Whether you prefer your tea milky or black, with sugar or without, builders’ brew or a masala chai – anything goes, as long as you’re having fun! Now is the perfect time to raise both a cuppa and donations, so that together we can build a future without the need for food banks.”

The Trussell Trust says food banks in its network experienced its busiest winter outside of 2020 at the height of the pandemic, providing 1.2 million parcels in the second half of the year alone - from October to the end of March. That is more parcels than were provided for the whole year of 2016/17, just five years ago.

The charity believes that everyone should be able to afford the essentials in life and have the dignity of buying their own food and is campaigning for change to create a future where no one needs to use a food bank to get by.

Sign up for Tea for Trussell and get your fundraising guide, conversation cards and a lot more: www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/fundraise/events/tea-for-trussell/