Party launch for new group set up to celebrate Doncaster town
We Are Bawtry, the brainchild of local businessmen Mike Johnson and Dariusz Karpowicz, welcomed more than 60 guests to its weekend launch party at Little Bawtrys.
Guests tucked into food and drink at the event to mark the launch of the organisation which aims to put Bawtry on the map and celebrate businesses, shops and residents.
Earlier this year, Bawtry Retail Association revealed plans were also in the pipeline for a number of new businesses in the market town in 2024.
The event also tied in with the week long Bawtry Festival, now in its third year, celebrating the town’s arts, crafts, music and cultural scene.
We Are Bawtry organisers have said there are plans to make the social gatherings quarterly, allowing residents to get together.
