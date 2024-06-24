Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group set up to promote shops and businesses in a popular Doncaster town and allow residents to get together has kicked off with a launch party.

We Are Bawtry, the brainchild of local businessmen Mike Johnson and Dariusz Karpowicz, welcomed more than 60 guests to its weekend launch party at Little Bawtrys.

Guests tucked into food and drink at the event to mark the launch of the organisation which aims to put Bawtry on the map and celebrate businesses, shops and residents.

Earlier this year, Bawtry Retail Association revealed plans were also in the pipeline for a number of new businesses in the market town in 2024.

The new group has been set up to help residents celebrate Bawtry's businesses and shops.

The event also tied in with the week long Bawtry Festival, now in its third year, celebrating the town’s arts, crafts, music and cultural scene.

We Are Bawtry organisers have said there are plans to make the social gatherings quarterly, allowing residents to get together.