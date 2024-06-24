Party launch for new group set up to celebrate Doncaster town

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A group set up to promote shops and businesses in a popular Doncaster town and allow residents to get together has kicked off with a launch party.

We Are Bawtry, the brainchild of local businessmen Mike Johnson and Dariusz Karpowicz, welcomed more than 60 guests to its weekend launch party at Little Bawtrys.

Guests tucked into food and drink at the event to mark the launch of the organisation which aims to put Bawtry on the map and celebrate businesses, shops and residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Bawtry Retail Association revealed plans were also in the pipeline for a number of new businesses in the market town in 2024.

The new group has been set up to help residents celebrate Bawtry's businesses and shops.The new group has been set up to help residents celebrate Bawtry's businesses and shops.
The new group has been set up to help residents celebrate Bawtry's businesses and shops.

The event also tied in with the week long Bawtry Festival, now in its third year, celebrating the town’s arts, crafts, music and cultural scene.

We Are Bawtry organisers have said there are plans to make the social gatherings quarterly, allowing residents to get together.

You can find out more about We Are Bawtry HERE

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.