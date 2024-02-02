News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Parents' fury over rules on pens, periods and punishments at Doncaster school

Angry parents have blasted a Doncaster school – claiming that female students are not allowed to use the toilets while on their period – and that pupils are being put in detention for having the wrong pen.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There are also accusations against Don Valley Academy – run by the Delta Trust - of pupils being sent to other schools in the group as “punishment” and students being put in isolation for lengthy periods of time.

One upset mum told the Free Press: “There is a whole community of families in the local area whose children are being let down, day in, day out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I and others, are sick and tired of being stonewalled with any complaint. It's time this school was properly investigated.”

Most Popular
Don Valley Academy in Scawthorpe.Don Valley Academy in Scawthorpe.
Don Valley Academy in Scawthorpe.

The parent claims that students at the school in Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe can be put in detention for having “the wrong pen” and that menstruating girls are not allowed to use toilets during lessons.

She also said that a mobile phone with an app for blood sugar testing had been removed from a student.

The mum added: “It takes over a month to get a meeting with the principal and families are being forced into managed moves to other schools at the threat of permanent exclusion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Even when complaints are taken higher, there is still no answer and repercussions.”

"A whole community has been scared of speaking up because it’s our children that get the stick but enough is enough.”

We have contacted both Don Valley Academy and Delta Trust for comment, but have not received any response.

Related topics:ParentsDoncaster