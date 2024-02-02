Parents' fury over rules on pens, periods and punishments at Doncaster school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are also accusations against Don Valley Academy – run by the Delta Trust - of pupils being sent to other schools in the group as “punishment” and students being put in isolation for lengthy periods of time.

One upset mum told the Free Press: “There is a whole community of families in the local area whose children are being let down, day in, day out.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

"I and others, are sick and tired of being stonewalled with any complaint. It's time this school was properly investigated.”

Don Valley Academy in Scawthorpe.

The parent claims that students at the school in Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe can be put in detention for having “the wrong pen” and that menstruating girls are not allowed to use toilets during lessons.

She also said that a mobile phone with an app for blood sugar testing had been removed from a student.

The mum added: “It takes over a month to get a meeting with the principal and families are being forced into managed moves to other schools at the threat of permanent exclusion.

"Even when complaints are taken higher, there is still no answer and repercussions.”

"A whole community has been scared of speaking up because it’s our children that get the stick but enough is enough.”