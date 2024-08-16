Paralysed ex-Doncaster rugby star climbs mountain after being told he would never walk again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Doncaster rugby star who was told he would never walk again after being paralysed in a tragic accident has defied the odds – by becoming a mountain climber and telling his inspiring story in a new documentary film.

Ed Jackson, 35, who played for Doncaster Knights, suffered the life changing injury in 2017 and has told his remarkabke road to recovery in new biopic, The Mountain Within Me.

The sportsman broke his neck after diving into a shallow swimming pool and was told by doctor that he would never be able to walk again.

Just 28-years-old at the time, Ed, was a former Wasps, Bath and London Welsh player and had a promising career ahead of him.

Rugby player Ed Jackson was paralysed in the tragic accident in 2017.

Now, eight years on, the odds defying sportsman has achieved far beyond what was predicted, having climbed Snowdonia, the Alps and the Himalayas.

Remembering his accident, Ed said: 'It was really mundane actually, I walked down to the side of the swimming pool, took off my t-shirt and there was a feature pool in one end so I couldn't see how deep it was and I just jumped and dived in to cool off and what I thought was seven or eight feet deep, turned out to only be three feet deep.

'I hit my head very hard on the side of the pool, dislocating my C6 and C7 vertebrate which rendered me completely paralysed which isn't ideal when you're in a swimming pool.'

Ed continued: 'Fortunately, my dad and one of my friends was there so they were able to pull my to the surface.'

By incredible luck, Ed's father is a retired GP and was able to leap into action when he saw the tragedy taking place.

Ed was immensely grateful he father was there at the time. 'He knew to keep me in the pool and not try and pull me out so I would keep still, which probably saved my life at the time.

'I did end up getting resuscitated three times in the ambulance so does obviously put a bit of a different spin on how lucky I am to be here at all, never mind hobbling up mountains.'

The epic film about Ed's journey shows the moment when things changed for the better - when he began to regain movement in his toes.

During the following months he went through extensive surgeries and rehabilitation and, within a year, he went from flickers of movement in his toes to pushing his body to its limit, scaling mountains.

He remembered trying to wiggle his big toe, 'not thinking it would actually happen but just so I could look back in six months or a year and know that I hadn't left anything out there.'

'I was fortunate enough that I had an incomplete injury, if I'd had a complete injury, I categorically would never recover.

'I've been able to recover within the scope of my injury and I wanted to get the the top end of that.

'My support network is one of the main reasons I got there and not everyone has that,' he acknowledged.

Initially, he never anticipated that he would climb mountains and only hoped he would eventually be able to use a wheelchair on his own.

'As I've improved, I started using walking as a goal, and walking down the aisle was a big goal, and then I wanted to climb something so I climbed Snowdon and ended up going higher and it's led me to places I never thought I would.'

The Mountain Within Me will be out in cinemas on 23 August 2024.