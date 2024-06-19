Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “melancholic” painting of a Doncaster area housing estate has scooped first prize in a prestigious art competition – and is to go on show at a renowned London gallery.

Yorkshire-born artist Andrew Torr scooped top spot in the Jackson's Art Prize 2024 contest for his oil painting, Estate, which captures a view of Grange Road in Maltby.

The artwork captures the landscape of Maltby in a patchwork of different views and landed first place from more than 15,000 entries.

The Jackson’s judging committee said: "Andrew Torr’s melancholic Estate deftly evokes the familiar yet inconspicuous spaces where a housing estate meets the countryside and gently injects this highly accomplished painting with a hint of Romanticism.

Estate, by Andrew Torr, has scooped a prestigious arts prize.

"Quiet and understated, Estate gradually reveals a skilful combination of techniques from the fine foreground detail and the curious abstract flecks in the midground to the spare brushwork that evokes the buildings which begin to melt into the sky where they meet on the horizon."

The international competition received 15,345 entries from 117 countries around the world over the 13-week submissions period earlier this year.

These were narrowed down to a longlist of 426, and then further reduced to a shortlist of 70. Twenty prize-winners were selected from this shortlist, each of whom have won cash and materials prizes.

From this huge pool of artworks, Andrew’s painting was selected to win the first prize, and will be on display at a group summer exhibition at Bankside Gallery in central London from 30 July - 4 August, amongst other prize-winning and shortlisted artists.

Shortlisted artists are represented by Jackson’s Art Gallery, an online platform which celebrates and promotes the talent of Jackson’s Art Prize.

Jackson’s Art Prize has awarded more than £84k in prize money across eight competition seasons, shortlisting a total of 315 works of art. It presents a broad range of mediums, subject matter, and inventive techniques, culminating in a unique snapshot of contemporary ideas.