Owners plea for information after finding hidden, secret room in Doncaster pub

The owners of a popular Doncaster city centre have discovered a passageway into the past – after finding a secret, hidden roomin the depths of the building.

Craig and Sam Teale-Price, who run The Olde Castle in the Market Place made the discovery, showing a set of worn steps leading through an arch way to a bricked up door way.

The pair say the arch is identical to an engraving from 1891 of a previous pub on the site.

There has been a bar at the location since 1783, opening as the Little Red Lion and which the engraving from more than 130 years ago shows.

The secret, hidden room at The Olde Castle is identical to an engraving of the Little Red Lion from 1891. (Photo: Olde Castle).

The pub was rebuilt in the 1920, becoming The Olde Castle in 1928.

Sharing details of the discovery on social media, the pair said: “Nearly three years after finding this historical gem, let’s remind ourself how historic our city is.

"They say a picture says a thousand words, well this one raises more questions about the history of our iconic Doncaster pub.

"After finding a hidden room in our cellar, we found an engraving of the Little Red Lion from 1891 which stood where we are now as the Olde Castle.

The current Olde Castle pub dates from 1928.

"The engraving is exactly the same as our our secret room – where it leads to beyond the bricked up door way, no one knows but I would be very interested to find out.