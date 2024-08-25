Owner of wrecked Post Office hits back after complaint made to Doncaster Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Post Office wrecked when a car smashed into it during a police chase has hit back after an upset resident complained to Doncaster Council calling for repairs to be carried out.

Wheatley Hills Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills suffered extensive damage in June when a black Vauxhall Astra ploughed into the building during a police pursuit.

The building has been sealed off since but is still laid in tatters following the dramatic smash.

One upset resident wrote to local ward councillor Jane Kidd telling her: “I am writing to express my concern regarding the semi-demolished post office, damaged following a recent car crash.

The Post Office is still wrecked two months on from the dramatic smash.

"Despite the incident occurring some time ago, the site remains in a state of disrepair, with debris and damage still visible.

“As a resident of the area, I am worried about the potential safety hazards and the negative impact this has on our community's appearance. Could you please provide any updates on the plans for repairing and tidying up the post office? Additionally, are there any measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future?”

But Post Office owner Uma Patel and other local residents have hit back at the complainant.

In an emotional Facebook post, Mrs Patel wrote: “Just wanted to thank you for writing to the council and letting them know how much you hate seeing how dreadful my destroyed business looks and the concern you have for anyone that might trespass on private property and injury themselves after the council themselves put up the fencing.

"If you don't like the way it looks they may come back and paint the fencing a bright colour and put a bow on it to look pretty for you!

“Do you seriously think that we don't want to get it all fixed up and have our business up and running ASAP?

"It's our source of income which obviously isn't coming in but still have bills to pay.

“I'm sure an upstanding citizen like yourself that has concerns for its community can understand the complexity of big insurance claims isn't something that is sorted overnight especially when third parties are involved.

"I won't bore you with all the phone calls, emails etc that have been going back and forth with the insurance company for last two months and there has been a lot.

“Also please don't say that the Post Office should/would sort something out, as that is laughable. They won't even give us a penny even to help pay staff wages - remember they let postmasters go to jail knowing they didn't do anything wrong so they're not going to help us. I've tried!

“We are desperately trying with all our might to get the business sorted so we can trade again knowing that there are people in the community especially the elderly that rely on the shop and post office being open. This is not lost on us.

"We know this is important. Unfortunately we really can't do more than we are doing. I mean, if you have £200k sitting around and really want to help your community to stop looking at the sorry state of the business, I would be happy to take it, the insurance company and your loving community too.”

Another local resident blasted the letter writer and said: “Lovely people, had their lives turned upside down and their business in tatters and you're bothered about the way it looks

“People like you are what's wrong with the community, instead supporting them you're dropping letters to the council and dropping them on social media as if you're gonna get any kind of support.”

“There's no safety hazard, it's all fenced off - if people get injured then I'd suggest they're doing something they shouldn't be doing. I'm sure the owners want it fixing as soon as possible but probably going through all the bulls*** red tape.”

“Also, how the hell do you want anybody to stop events like this in future? Ban all cars and drivers from the road?”

“Absolute selfish, brain-dead, wooden top, moron.”

Another said: “Have some compassion for the family dealing with the destruction,” while another wrote: “Do you not think the owners of the post office have enough on their plate at the minute?”

Post Office bosses have said they do not know when the shop will re-open and say they are helping the office’s postmaster, while advising customers of other nearby Post Offices following the collision.

A spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.

“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open as the extent of the damage needs to be assessed.

"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Livingstone Avenue Post Office, Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane

Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Intake

Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Intake

The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building at the junction with Chestnut Avenue.