Owner of Doncaster cafe hit by devastating arson attack issues update on re-opening

The owner of a popular Doncaster cafe hit by a devastating arson attack has issued an update on its re-opening.

Megabites in Scawthorpe was deliberately set ablaze last summer and in an update, owner Mark Worgan has said he hopes the outlet in Crossland Way could return to serving customers again by the end of this month.

In an update showing building work progressing “slowly but surely” he added: “We’ve got everything crossed for the end of March.”

He had earlier warned the cafe may never re-open following the incident and said there were “a million things to sort.”

Fire crews were called shortly before 1am on June 17 last year after flames tore through the cafe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.51am on June 17 by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a suspected arson at a building on Crossland Way in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster.

“No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by the fire service.”

Following the fire, Mr Worgan posted: “Why me?

“Have you got me mistaken for someone else?

“I don’t go out drinking.

“I have no known enemies.

“All I do is work?

“People of Scawthorpe love coming here to see us and we love to see them.

“It’s part of our community or what bit we have left.

“If anyone has any CCTV of someone running off down Petersgate, can you please inbox it me.

“It is 100% a targeted arson attack on Megabites.”