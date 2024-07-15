Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public consultation has found that safety and security is the main priority amongst residents, with the majority feeling unsafe in the city centre.

Over 8,000 residents and businesses took part in the ‘Big City Centre Conversation’ public consultation launched by Doncaster Council earlier this year.

It sought to discover residents’ opinions on the city centre and how it could be improved in order to shape the council’s spending priorities.

Safety and security was most commonly cited as a priority among respondents, followed by addressing derelict buildings and bringing heritage sites back into use.

Over half of Doncaster residents feel unsafe in the city centre according to council survey. Credit: Dean Atkins

Despite safety being most valued, 51 percent stated that they feel very or somewhat unsafe when visiting the city centre.

Some 21 percent of respondents said they feel very or somewhat safe, with an equal number stating that they don’t know.

The most common safety issues listed were begging and anti-social and intimidating behaviour by adults.

Suggestions to improve upon this included an increase in visible patrols and enforcement, tackling begging, drug and alcohol use, improving cleanliness and addressing unused spaces.

A council report noted that those who visited the city centre regularly were more likely to feel safe there, suggesting that people’s own perceptions of their safety are a barrier for visiting.

Shopping was the most common reason for respondents to visit the city centre, with 65 percent stating that the quality of the city’s retail and shopping offer is extremely important.

Just 11 percent rated this good or very good however, with over half giving a negative rating.

Responses will shape how the council utilises two major government grants which were announced earlier this year.

The council will receive a single award of up to £20 million through the Levelling Up Partnership to undertake a regeneration programme, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Some £20 million will be awarded to the council through the Long-Term Plan for Towns over a ten year period to deliver a targeted improvement programme for the city.

In May, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones announced an immediate funding boost of £1 million to begin public safety improvements in the interim, funded by savings on the council’s budget.