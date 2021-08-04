Olivia, aged 12, from Cantley, joined 40 other dog loving children, all aged from seven to 16-years-old, to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp being held until Friday in Rutland.

Olivia said: “The best thing about camp is…all of it! I’ve met loads of new friends and had fun.”

Rutland Showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers took over, having fun whilst learning skills with their dogs and keeping them both healthy and active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia White and her four-legged best friends, Magic and Mocha the border collies

YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events.

The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keep the youngsters busy from morning till night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of ‘team time’ activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts.

Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar and we are delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.

“We are so proud of the wealth of talent and dedication displayed by our members and they really promote everything that the Young Kennel Club stands for; teamwork, developing skills and building self-confidence, as well as responsible dog ownership. Nothing can match the enthusiasm and passion of YKC Summer Camp.”

Young dog lovers who are interested in future YKC events should visit the website at ykc.org.uk to find out about how to become a member.