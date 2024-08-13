Organisers of Yungblud festival apologise as long wait sees fans faint in queue
Bludfest attracted thousands to Milton Keynes Bowl on Sunday – but beefed up security in light of recent disorder and unrest around the country meant some fans were left queuing for hours in blazing sunshine, leading some showgoers to crictise organisers.
One concertgoer told the BBC she passed out in the heat and never made it into the venue, while others said the long wait to get in caused them to miss several acts.
One fan said: "Many people fainted; threw up. People went home and kids were overheating.”
"We had been begging for water and were told we'd get it once we were in the venue. I eventually passed out and never made it into the venue."
She said security staff were "rude and showed no empathy", adding: "Four hours later, after sitting with paramedics for an hour, I am now home with heatstroke and didn't get in to see a single act."
Another said he had waited for nearly three and a half hours.
“It’s been massive queues - lots of heat... people are overheating," he said.
“I do go to lots of concerts but have never had this experience. We expect some delays, but not like this.
Tickets for the one-day festival were priced at below £50, lower than for many comparable events, after singer-songwriter Yungblud said "music should be accessible to everyone".
An AEG spokesperson said: “We recognise that some fans experienced delays in entering Bludfest this weekend and apologise for the inconvenience caused.
"These delays were due to rigorous and heightened security measures, put in place following recent unprecedented events which have taken place in the UK, to ensure the safety of all fans arriving onsite, which is our number one priority.
"We always endeavour to allow fans into the venue as quickly as possible, whilst at the same time working with local authorities to ensure all essential security checks are carried out thoroughly."
It added: "As part of our pre-event messaging, we encouraged all ticketholders to come prepared for the hot weather and our teams on the ground assisted with handing out water, communicating shaded areas, and directing guests in need of additional assistance to the nearest welfare and medic stations.
"Upon the local authorities and security giving us the relevant permissions, we also opened additional gates and entrances.We have taken on board all the feedback received and will make every endeavour to ensure appropriate changes are implemented in the future.”
The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, announced his very own festival earlier this year, saying he wanted it to shake up the music industry, with lower ticket prices, a diverse range of acts and safe spaces for concertgoers of all ages to be able to enjoy the festival.
After the show, the singer posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m trying to make sense of what just happened. It still doesn’t feel real. Look at what we did. Look at what this has become - for the first time in my life I’m speechless.”
