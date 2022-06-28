Only third of Doncaster couples with ‘The One’ - and most settle for second best, survey says

Just 29% of women and 32% of men in the city say they are with their soulmate and are not interested in finding anyone else.

Bad sex is the main reason why women and men end up settling for second best when it comes to relationships, the statistics show.

Almost a third of women (31%) said the lack of physical chemistry was the main reason why their partner was not The One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a third of couples in Doncaster say they have found their soul mate.

Men put it more simply with 43% saying that ‘boring sex’ stopped their relationship from being perfect - again the top answer.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncoutners.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that 71% of women and 68% of men knew they had compromised when choosing their partner and flaws in the relationship meant they knew they were not with The One.

More than half of women (54%) and a similar number of men (56%) said they were happy in their relationship anyway, and finding The One was unrealistic.

Half of women (51%) and a similar number of men (52%) said they felt their partner WAS The One in the first few years they were together but problems which have surfaced over the years meant they had reassessed things, though they were happy to stay together.

Women said that struggling for conversation was the second main reason why they knew their partner was not The One and communicating better with their friends came third.

Men said having more fun with their friends was the second clearest sign that their lover was not The One and a nagging partner was the third most popular reason.

The survey also looked at the top ten signs which signal that you HAVE met The One - your soulmate for life.

Top of the list was strong physical chemistry which doesn’t die after the first few months of dating - chosen by 82% of couples

Second on the list was, ‘we never run out of things to say’ - good communication was crucial to 78% of those questioned.

They still love me when I am being jerk/unreasonable - was third with 68% of respondents.

Fourth place went to sharing the same sense of humour - chosen by 57% - and fifth place went to having the same family values (cited by 54% of those polled).

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Most of us start out looking for The One when we begin dating and then realise that it is a wholly unattainable objective.

“The main reason why is sex. Unless you have insane physical chemistry, and there are couples for whom this is true, sex just gets boring after you have been with the same person for a few years, and lots of people start to desire the excitement of a new relationship - either through an affair or beginning afresh with someone else.

“Lots of couples in Doncaster really think they are with The One in the first few years of a relationship but when the passion dies the person who was once your soulmate just becomes a really good friend.”

Top ten signs you have met The One

1 Strong physical chemistry which doesn’t die after the first few months of dating - chosen by 82% of couples

2 We never run out of things to say - 78%

3 They still love me when I am being a jerk/unreasonable - 68%

4 We laugh at the same things - 57%

5 We share the same family values - 54%

6 I can be myself with them - 52%

7 We share the same politics/outlook on life - 50%

8 We are of similar intelligence - 38%

9 We like each other’s friends/families - 35%

10 You are addicted to your other half - in a good way - 32%

Women’s top five reasons why they are NOT with The One

1 Lack of physical chemistry

2 We sometimes struggle for conversation

3 I can open up better to my friends

4 He is more interested in boozing/football than me

5 He can be selfish at time

Men’s top five reasons why they are not with The One

1 Boring sex

2 I have more fun with my mates

3 My partner is always complaining

4 We struggle for things to say