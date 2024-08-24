Only Fools and Horses styled cafe set to open its doors in Doncaster
The eatery, on Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, features photos of actors Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst in their roles as Del Boy and Rodney in the long running BBC sitcom as well as a sign designed in the distinctive Only Fools and Horses font.
Wittily titled Only Food and Sauces, the new cafe also mimics Del Boy’s catchphrases from the hit show, proclaiming “lovely jubbly food” and “you would be a plonker not to try it.”
Running between 1981 and 2003, the show is one of Britain’s best loved sitcoms, following the trials and tribulations of fly trader and dodgy dealer Derek “Del Boy” Trotter, played by Sir David Jason and his younger brother Rodney (Lyndhurst) as well as their elder relatives Grandad (Lennard Pearce) and Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield).
