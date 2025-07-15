Online virtual museum chronicling history of Doncaster Rovers delights fans

An online “virtual museum” chronicling the history of Doncaster Rovers has delighted supporters after being launched, featuring vintage photos, old programmes, newspaper cuttings and club memorabilia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster Rovers Virtual Museum, which has been launched on Facebook HERE aims to compile thousands of items related to the club from its birth in 1879 right up to the present day.

The archive charts the highs and lows of Rovers and has been developed by the In Rovers We Trust CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started the process a year ago, the CIC has seen the election of board members and the initiation of projects, including the museum.

The Doncaster Rovers Virtual Museum chronicles the history of the club.

CIC lead Martin O’Hara said: “In Rovers We Trust has been a leading programme for fans in delivering changes, adaptations and uplift for supporters of all ages and abilities.

“It’s a programme that has been recognised as delivering results for home and away fans at the Eco Power Stadium.

“One idea that has gained immediate traction is the Virtual Museum. We have a very long history, and yet most of that knowledge is held in disparate areas. Some of that is with the club itself, but a majority of that is held by individual supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea is to create a virtual museum so that all supporters can access the history of the club through a portal where everything becomes connected - shirts, games, programmes, records etc.

"Video clips, photos and other media will exist in one place, providing opportunities for supporters to undertake a journey through the life and times of our club.

“So far around 11 supporters have banded together to create a class-leading product - one which will provide a level of access not seen before. It will however be a long project, one where the end is never in sight as history is constantly evolving.

“This is a really exciting time for fan engagement at Doncaster Rovers and the CIC will open up new opportunities to run projects that will benefit supporters away from the core experience around attending matches.

“We’re extremely grateful and proud that we have so many Rovers supporters willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help benefit their counterparts.”